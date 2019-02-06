Gov. Laura Kelly compared the $191 million tax relief bill scheduled for debate Wednesday in the Kansas Senate to "irresponsible" tax-cut legislation signed seven years ago by then-Gov. Sam Brownback that led to dramatic state revenue shortfalls and prolonged budget problems.

Kelly, a Democrat who took office in January, said the Legislature ought to focus on funding K-12 public schools and addressing needs of working families. Senate Bill 22 was drafted by Senate Republican leaders and the Kansas Chamber in response to an anticipated revenue "windfall" to the state tied to changes in the federal tax code signed by President Donald Trump.

"I can't imagine why anybody who was here in 2012 and lived through the Brownback tax cuts and the 'experiment' would ever consider voting for that bill," Kelly said. "In the last month, my administration has offered clear direction and priorities for the future of Kansas."



Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, was chairwoman of a special Senate committee that conducted three hours of hearings before endorsing a bill allowing individual income taxpayers to itemize deductions on state returns even if those people claimed the new, higher standard deduction on federal returns for the 2018 tax year.

In addition, the bill would declare Kansas wouldn't tax deferred foreign income retroactive to 2017. Other corporate provisions of the bill address potential state tax liability related to global intangible low-taxed income, capital contributions and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. premiums.

There is controversy about how much windfall revenue would land in the Kansas treasury, leading some lawmakers to support a delay in reform of the tax code.

In 2012, Brownback's tax program exceeded projections in terms of how much it reduced state revenue. The state's budget woes continued until the 2017 Legislature voted to override a Brownback veto to end much of the 2012 tax program the governor had called the state's "experiment" in taxation.

The new Senate bill would result in a projected $191.6 million reduction in state taxes for businesses and individual taxpayers in the upcoming fiscal year. In fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022, the financial repercussion of the legislation would leave $115 million annually less in the state treasury.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, said failure of the Legislature and Kelly to agree on a tax reform bill would deny Kansas taxpayers the ability to take full advantage of federal adjustments in tax law.

"Senate Bill 22 is not a tax cut," he said. "The provisions of Senate Bill 22 avoid an unintended tax increase to middle-class individuals who normally itemize on their tax returns."

