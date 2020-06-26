Greensburg City Council members gave unanimous support to provide $150.00 in funding to PowerUp Greensburg for the 2020 Fourth of July Fireworks Display, taking action at their regular meeting Monday, June 15, at Greensburg City Hall on the request presented by Grant Neuhold.

Council members also approved permits for the sale of fireworks as requested by Youth Core Ministries and by Kickin’ Wings Fireworks.

Mayor Matt Christenson presided for meeting with council members Mike McBeath, Mark Trummel, Pam Reve, Chance Little and Haley Kern in attendance.

Counciman Little abstained from the vote for the Kickin’ Wings Fireworks permit request, stating a conflict of interest.

The Rev. Jeff Blackburn, representing the Kiowa County Food Bank, expressed thanks to council members for the $5,000 city donation and reported that the Kiowa County Food Bank has benefited national funding through the Feeding America Network, passed down to the organization by the Kansas Food Bank.

Blackburn said that, in addition to food purchases for distribution, Kiowa County Food Bank also helped sponsor the Easter meal at Kiowa County Senior Citizens Center.

Kiowa County Food Bank also purchased an additional 400 meals for the Senior Citizens Center to help reduce the burden that an increase of the number of meals served had placed on them, Blackburn told city council members.

Recently, Kiowa County Food Bank has served eight new families, according to Blackburn.

Typically, Blackburn said, resources of Kiowa County Food Bank are open to all residents of Kiowa County who seek assistance, stating that documentation, other than verification of residence, is not required.

"If you express need, we will help," Blackburn said.

Approached by Greensburg resident Mindy Heinson regarding Story Walk, council members gave a green light for displaying Story Walk pages in permanent cases, if a grant Heinson said she plans to submit requesting funding for the project is approved.

In other business, council members;

*Appointed Loren Campbell to the Greensburg Planning Commission for a term ending April 30, 2022.

*Appointed Schmidt Patel to the Greensburg Tourism Board to fill an unexpired term ending December 31, 2020 and Mary Racette to fill an unexpired term ending December 31, 2022.

* Approved Ordinance #1097 to Establish an Economic Development Fund,

* Approved a request by Greensburg Recreation Director Elizabeth Apollo to provide funding for a life guard during swimming lessons at the Greensburg Swimming Pool at an estimated cost of $700.

Video of the Greensburg City Commission meeting is posted on the City of Greensburg Facebook site and also on the Kiowa County Media Center YouTube Channel.