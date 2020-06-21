Today’s Birthday (06/21/20). Partnership generates good fortune this year. Apply disciplined, consistent efforts to grow shared accounts. A personal epiphany provides relationship insight this summer. Changes with long-term plans this winter inspire a breakthrough around health and fitness. Share the load to build works and bonds of lasting value.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Dig into home and garden projects. Nurture your family and self by providing beautiful and functional upgrades, delicious foods and peaceful ambiance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Write, perform and broadcast. Creative communications flower. Brilliant ideas spark with ease. Gather information and compile data. Get the word out. Share the latest news.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover lucrative opportunities over the next six months, with the Cancer New Moon Eclipse. Invest in success. Fill an unmet need. Harvest the profits.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal growth and development flourishes with introspection and insight. Expand by learning new tricks. Pursue a passion project and imagine perfection. Dream a little dream.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and contemplate new possibilities. Get your plans clear in your own head before sharing. Meditate on what you really want. Imagine perfection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to team and community efforts. Pull together for common gain. Share resources and information with friends. Strong networks build resilience and shared support.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make professional upgrades to adapt to changing markets. Technical improvements support your business to grow. Teammates have brilliant ideas. Fill an unmet need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your horizons, despite challenges. Learn from new vantage points. Listen to a variety of views. Adapt to new technologies and ways to connect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discover an unmet need, market niche or financial opportunity for your shared venture. Share ideas with your partner. Develop a profitable initiative together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen bonds with your partner. Share resources and support each other. Listen generously. Ignore the little stuff. Have fun together. Cook up something romantic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize physical health and vitality. Strictly nurture and protect your optimal performance. Address breakdowns immediately. Get expert support when needed. Your work is gaining respect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on what and who you love. Connect with beloved people. Creative arts, hobbies and sports entertain. Relax and get into something fun.