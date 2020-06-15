Today’s Birthday (06/15/20). You’re building something valuable together this year. Explore and expand your educational horizons. Untangle things with your partner and discover maximum profits. Switch tactics with shared accounts this summer, shifting your personal plan, before your romantic collaboration charms anew. To your own heart be true.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Adapt in the direction of love. Long-term goals seem distant. Avoid travel or publicity. Enjoy a personal project. Follow a passion where it leads you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Allow time to process recent changes. Find a private hideaway to organize and make plans. Careful preparations support the next phase. Meditate on love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A team challenge offers a series of obstacles or hurdles to navigate. Align on roles and objectives. Coordinate the response. Loving bonds grow stronger.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your eye on the ball at work. Adapt to service interruptions or delays. Connect with networks to find and share solutions and resources.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Postpone travel or risk delays, stoppages and traffic. Explore your subject without direct experience. Study and investigate a subject you love. Let your heart lead.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Challenging circumstances could impact family fortunes and shared finances. Wait for better conditions and further developments. Keep your attitude positive. Protect what you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to get farther. Things may not go according to plan. Work with your partner to adapt to developments. Support each other through a challenge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A physical test or challenge pushes against limitations. Nurture your energy and health. Keep practicing your skills to improve performance. Get your heart pumping.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with your inner circle. Share a show or movie, a game or story. Connect around a common passion. Create and play together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical domestic priorities. A family challenge requires adaptation. Build a workaround. Conserve resources. Nurture each other through unusual situations. Maintain compassion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways around communication breakdowns. Network and connect with a wider circle. Compile information and data. Share resources and solutions discovered.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Disruptions could delay or block your income and cash flow. Offer extra communication, patience and resourcefulness. Provide what’s needed as soon as possible.