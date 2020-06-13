Today’s Birthday (06/13/20). Build a shared endeavor this year. Steady practice grows your valuable skills and capacities. Turn a corner with a partner for a profitable resurgence. Adjusting the budget for shifting summer conditions leads you to reconsider what’s most important, before romance sweeps you away. Intertwine energies.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You know what needs to be done. Find creative ways to reinspire the troops. Your enthusiasm is contagious. Protect and provide for family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Imagine a miraculous result. Vision plus action equals innovation. Keep your objective in mind. Guard against impulsive behavior. Balance emotion with reason. Get creative with the design.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Support your team to go for a dream. Disciplined efforts get results. Make sure what you’re building is solid. Share what you’re learning.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A professional dream beckons. Get rid of excess baggage. Figure out what skills you lack. Angels guide your actions. You can get what you need. Go for it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — An exploration heats up. Research basic foundational elements before adding elaborate details. Avoid risky business. Make a dreamy long-distance connection. Learn new tricks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on growing your shared accounts. Encourage a miracle worker to collaborate for common gain. Disciplined efforts get results. Strengthen foundations before adding expensive details.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The pieces are sliding into place. A shared dream lies within reach. Support each other to grab an opportunity. Score extra points for flair.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Authentic performance counts more than rote memory. Let a dream inspire your practice. Guard your health and energy. Nurture yourself and those around you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take action for a romantic dream, one small step at a time. Have faith. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Listen to intuition, especially with family matters. Two heads are better than one. Manage household chores and obligations, and then reward the crew with treats.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a creative dream. Pour your energies into basic infrastructures and foundations. Craft a strong outline and then elaborate. Create a strong framework before submitting.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Tap into an unmet need for lucrative reward. Do the work to build a dream from concept to reality. Provide excellent service. Go for it.