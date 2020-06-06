Today’s Birthday (06/06/20). Joint ventures blossom this year. Self-discipline with studies earns a valuable prize. Take a new road with your partner for a profitable boost. Redirecting shared finances this summer leads to a personal change before you fall in love all over again. Together, grow and flower.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review professional objectives and goals. Today favors planning over action. Consider options and potential. Which road looks best? Research before deciding.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — It’s not a good time to travel. Research projects engage. Make plans for a future adventure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Review financial objectives and circumstances with your partner. Avoid knee-jerk reactions, especially when talking about money. Consider before choosing. Plan now and act later.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate to refine the plan. Further investigation is required. An obstacle blocks your long-term objectives. Talk with your partner for a wider perspective.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow for sharp corners. Prioritize health and vitality. Practice your moves for later performance. Cook up something delicious. Luxuriate in hot water. Nurture yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Share emotional support with your loved ones. Conditions seem unsettled. Support each other through a challenge. Express what’s in your heart. Love is the answer.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Patience is golden, especially with family matters. Give space to disagreements. Consider your response, rather than blurting out something regretful. Support each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — It’s a time of intense learning. Take notes. Share news and views with a wider audience. Enjoy creative communication projects. Connect with your networks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Tap another source of revenue. Words go further than actions. Coordinate plans, arrangements and deals. Strike a fair bargain. Conserve resources by living simply.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Consider the best way around an obstacle. You can advance a personal project after overcoming a challenge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 5 — Settle into planning mode. Turn down the volume on overstimulating sounds and visuals. Find a quiet spot to review upcoming schedules. Organize and revise.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with a community challenge. Don’t try to force anything. Make plans now and implement actions later. Talk about what’s wanted and needed.