Check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves and accounts. Find ways to restore balance wherever it’s missing. Dreams seem within reach. Group efforts bear fruit. Pull in the harvest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make romantic plans to share something special and fun. Collaborate for a shared dream. Together you’re a powerful force. Charm and be charmed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue the realization of a personal dream. Actions get results. Practice for strength, endurance and skills. Get farther than expected, one step at a time.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun, romance and connection. Explore a mutual attraction or shared passion. Enjoy creature comforts, delicious treats and the company of someone special.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Pour creativity and imagination into your home and garden. Play great music while you clean house. Prepare home-cooked delights. Consider color, lighting and ambiance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop a creative project. Consider your message, mission or goal. Build and strengthen basic infrastructure and then edit and polish. Illustrate and embellish.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus energies for lucrative reward. You can get what you need. Avoid lies. Find profitable opportunities. Keep the faith and keep showing up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Take advantage to advance a personal passion project. Use your persuasive charms. Determine what’s needed. Ask and receive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recharge in your peaceful sanctuary. Lose yourself in a creative project. Imagine and dream. Reconnect with the natural world. Beauty energizes you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Create new possibilities with old friends. Share creative ideas and collaborate to develop the most interesting. Keep a collective dream alive. Discover opportunities and connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Imagine a professional dream realized. What would have had to happen? Lay foundations to build the design of your perfect situation. Plot your course.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — An adventure invites exploration. Make plans and dreams. Imagine the possibilities. Engage in investigation, research and study. Discover valuable tools and techniques. Indulge your curiosity.