Today’s Birthday (05/26/20). Grow collaborative profits this year. Flexibility and careful planning support your adventures. Summer partnership challenges motivate new profits. Update family finances for new circumstances. Personal introspection reveals new directions next winter, before passion leads you into a delicious collaboration. Expand and learn together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy sweet moments with your dear ones. Find fun games and entertaining diversions. Savor art, beauty and creative projects. Connect with people you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic arts and crafts provide satisfying results. Bake something delicious. Adapt your home for family changes. Take care of yourself so you can care for others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get creative. Teach as you learn. Put together a persuasive presentation. Find great images. Investigate a solution and share discoveries to your wider networks.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus to generate positive cash flow. Review budgets and forecasts. Treat yourself with compassion. Trade and barter. You can get what you need.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You may feel especially sensitive or supercharged. You see creative possibilities everywhere. You might feel overwhelmed too. Pamper yourself with quality alone time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Look to the past for insight on the road ahead. Get retrospective and nostalgic. Consider where you’ve been and prepare for what’s next. Plan and schedule.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop your team strategy. Hold meetings. Community participation flourishes. Invite more friends to get involved. Pull together for a win. Unite forces.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus with a professional challenge. You can pass this test. Manage logistics and scheduling. File paperwork. Provide excellent service. Solve a tricky puzzle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Expand your higher education and research. Get involved in a research project. Investigate and explore the details. Choose privacy over publicity. You’re learning valuable tricks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Handle financial matters to adapt to changes. Contribute to grow shared accounts. Sign contracts and file papers. Manage legal and insurance affairs. Support each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A challenge or test has your attention. Take turns with your partner. Collaborate to manage practical logistics. Your plans may shift. Stand for love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. Practice routines for exercise, good food and rest. Build strength and endurance. Treat yourself with special care. Physical action grows benefits.