Lois E. McKain will celebrate her 96th birthday May 30, 2020.

She was born Lois E. Tucker and married Rex L. McKain December 25, 1941. They lived and farmed in the Delphos area most of their married life.

They have two daughters; Irene S. Amspacker, husband Marlin from Kechi, KS and Patricia A. Dowlin, husband Robert (deceased), Glasco, KS, four grandchildren, Troy Amspacker, wife Lana, Larned, KS, Monty Dowlin, Cheney, KS, Tracy Amspacker, wife Tammy, Wichita, KS, Judy Cowger, husband Christopher, Liberty, MO., and 10 great grandchildren.

Lois moved to EagleCrest Retirement Community in Salina after Rex passed away.

Because of the COVID 19 issues a family celebration will be held at a later. Her family is asking for a card shower to help Lois celebrate while quarantined. Cards may be sent to Lois McKain, EagleCrest, 1501 E. Magnolia Rd. Apt. 106, Salina, Kansas 67401.