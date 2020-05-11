Counselors at the Iroquois Center for Human Development, Inc. in Greensburg, have seen an uptick in crisis calls since the stay-at-home order has been in place in Kansas.

"Especially during this pandemic, we all need to recognize the added stress and trauma we all experience," said Ric Dalke, Executive Director. "During this ‘stay at home’ order, we encourage anyone to call our phone number to talk with a trained therapist at no charge."

The Iroquois Center has experienced a decline in behavioral health sessions due to of the stay-at-home order. Because of this, the employees of the Iroquois Center are doing as much via televideo or telephone as possible. There is tele-video equipment in the offices as well as at the housing units that are a part of the treatment the center provides. A limited number of essential employees have been provided with appropriate personal protective equipment are seeing consumers at their home, according to Dalke.

"We all need to ask our friends and loved ones how they are managing and that the Iroquois Center will help," said Dalke.

The Iroquois Center for Human Development serves Kiowa, Edwards, Clark, and Comanche counties, with an office in Greensburg. The center employs 37 people, and they treated 476 people in 2019. There is a wide range of behavioral health services, including individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, group therapy, substance use counseling in both individual and group settings, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and more. As mentioned earlier, there is a crisis line as well as a 24/7 crisis service.

Dalke wanted community members to know there is a sliding fee scale, and the Iroquois Center will not deny service to anyone because of an inability to pay.

To contact the Iroquois Center, call 620-723-2272 or visit their website, http://www.irqcenter.com/.