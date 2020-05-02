Dorothy Fulks is celebrating her 93rd birthday on Friday, May 8. She would love to see you, but since we are social distancing and locked down, please send her a card: Dorothy Fulks c/I Hutch Health and Rehab, 2301 N. Severance, Hutchinson, KS 67502
