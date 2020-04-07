Today’s Birthday (04/07/20). Your professional status blossoms this year. Build and strengthen a powerful team for success. Summer itinerary changes lead to a sweet family phase before a professional shift requires navigation. Edit communications for changing news next winter, before your exploration takes wing. Climb that ladder.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Avoid impetuous moves. Navigate a turning point with your partner under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changing plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Libra Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Libra Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.