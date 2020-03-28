Today’s Birthday (03/28/20). Your professional status blossoms this year. Coordinate with a talented team. After career accomplishments, focus on domestic matters. Discover new educational directions this summer, before enjoying home beautification, fun and family. Communication barriers fade next winter, leading an exploration to expand. You’re a rising star.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discipline and experience make a difference. Good fortune polishes the talents you’ve been practicing. Hit a winning sales strategy. Share a compelling story.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Profits can appear from unusual sources. Take advantage of a lucky break. Act for long-lasting benefit. Grow your savings and advance your financial plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal dream or passion. Keep practicing. Polish your presentation. Send applications, sign contracts or try a new haircut. Fortune smiles your way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Review plans and dreams. New opportunities are worth investigating. Love sparks when least expected. Adapt to beneficial changes for long-term gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends to advance a special cause. Good luck amplifies disciplined efforts. Love is the motivating factor. Pull together for common gain.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business. Actions taken now can have long-term benefit. Take advantage of a lucky chance for rising professional status and influence. You’re ready.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Study and write. Confirm reservations and prepare to launch. An educational exploration offers tantalizing rewards. Reach out and make a long-distance connection for amazing discoveries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep things practical. Share fun experiences together, rather than buying expensive gifts. Put extra money into savings. Grow shared accounts with steady contribution.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Take advantage of the chance to connect and deepen your partnership. Encourage each other to dream and invent inspiring possibilities. Express your respect and admiration.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Keep up the great work! Your physical performance improves with steady practice. Good luck magnifies your disciplined training to lead you to the next level.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take action for love. Let your heart dictate. Crazy dreams seem possible, and within reach. Something long-desired becomes available. Make a blissful connection.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with family on home renovation. Follow through on old promises. Beautify your spaces and let them restore and inspire you. Tend your garden.