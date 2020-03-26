Today’s Birthday (03/26/20). Prepare for professional blastoff this year. Collaborate with a powerful team. Your work is in the spotlight, leading you to appreciate domestic comforts. Travel challenges next summer could motivate home renovation. Resolve a communication breakdown next winter, before you’re enticed to distant shores. Go for big prizes.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor finances to handle an unexpected expense. Suppress the desire to argue. Others can help solve a problem. Keep costs down. It all works out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A little spontaneous pampering does you good. Take a private moment for yourself. Relax and recharge to nurture your strength and energy. You’re growing stronger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Review your plans. Don’t try a new trick now. Enjoy your private sanctuary. Take advantage of the peace and quiet to organize. Clean, sort and file.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize strong friendships and relationships. Guard against automatic reactions. Not everyone sees things the same. Keep your opinions and curiosities private. Listen and learn.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a professional solution that doesn’t break the budget. Work within the existing structure. Avoid financial arguments or risky business. Simplify for elegance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Plan your next adventure. Seminars, classes and conferences provide fascinating insight and connections. Travels reveal new cultural perspectives. Study and consider your options.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find clever ways to cut costs without suffering. Eliminate vampire subscriptions and auto-payments. Turn the lights off when leaving a room. Monitor statements for clues.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work with your partner to solve a puzzle. Love is the foundation of your strength. Build on that. Allow some spontaneous fun to arise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Slow down around sharp corners. Don’t push physical limitations. Stay flexible and nurture yourself with good food, rest and exercise. Keep a steady pace.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen romantic foundations by sharing some spontaneous fun together. Keep a compassionate perspective. Let go of expectations to enjoy things the way they are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Structural breakdowns at home require attention. Keep your systems operational. Clean house and do laundry. Feed all helpers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — A creative challenge requires finesse. Edit and revise the story. Listen to your muses and mentors. Study the situation to avoid controversy. Let others contribute.