The family of Melvin Huxman is hosting a card shower for his 90th birthday on March 26.

He was born in 1930 in rural Moundridge to Rudy and Esther (Meyer) Huxman. He married Wanetta Holdeman on Aug. 10, 1951. They have five children, Donna (Greg) Carlson of Streamwood, Illinois, Gary (Marci) Huxman of Moundridge, Nancy (Larry) Ediger of Newton, Rod (Kay) Huxman of Moundridge and Karla (Bob) Wenger of Versailles, Missouri. He has 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

He was a farmer and worked for Hess Oil for over 30 years.

Cards may be sent to Melvin Huxman, PO Box 670, Moundridge, KS 67107.