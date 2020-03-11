Today’s Birthday (03/11/20). Win with teamwork this year. Regular practice strengthens your game. A community venture succeeds before new romantic directions evolve. Career adaptation this summer comes before someone enchants your heart. Manage a challenge with home and family before a professional surge. Grow stronger together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to get farther. Let go of petty differences or grudges. The actions you take now can have long-lasting benefit. Work together for mutual gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing. Not everything you try works. Refine your methods and techniques. Handle practical priorities. Postpone worry or anxiety. Focus on logic and data.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Continue to advance a romantic dream. Patience and persistence matters. Don’t give in to despair, fears or anger. Take one practical step at a time.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Clean a mess at home. Beautify you space for greater support to realize your creative dreams and visions. Keep bargains, especially with family. Choose practicality.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You may not find the words you’re looking for. Get started anyway. Write a rough first draft. Plot your course, schedule actions and make your deadlines.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Handle financial matters. Pay bills and keep your bargains. Avoid frivolous or impulsive expenses. Keep it simple. Research purchases for best value. Prioritize practicalities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — It’s in your self-interest to take care of business despite abundant distractions. Stay in action. Prioritize practical moves. Get excellent advice from someone you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your past work speaks well for you. Plan your moves before making them. Consider long-term impacts and potential consequences. Look for silver linings under a cloud.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Network and connect to keep the momentum on a team project. Adapt to changing conditions. Listen to all considerations. Learn from each other.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A path to career advancement lies before you. Take logical actions rather than letting emotional reactions dictate. Process it later. Keep your agreements and deadlines.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Run full speed ahead on the open road. Discover new views through personal experience or another’s perspective. Prioritize logic over emotion. Make your connections.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Invest for the future. Well-considered financial actions taken now can have far-reaching impact. Avoid arguments or controversy. Handle paperwork, insurance, taxes and payments.