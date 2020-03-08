The Volunteer Center of Reno County, a United Way Agency, is a central clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities in Reno County. Area non-profit and governmental organizations have submitted the following requests for help. To pursue one of these or one of our other many volunteer opportunities listed with THE VOLUNTEER CENTER, call 665-4960 or e-mail volunteercenter@hutchcc.edu.

GUARDIANS OF THE CHILDREN will be holding their annual Kids Day at the Hutchinson Zoo on April 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will be helping set up tables, run activities like games, the cake walk, the raffle, and helping set up and tear down. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, no known record of child/domestic violence history, must be able to stand and interact with the general public.

SOROPTIMIST WOMEN'S SHOW will be needing volunteer door attendants on March 28 from 7:30-10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Volunteers will sit or stand near exit doors to make sure the general public is not entering without a ticket. Volunteers must enjoy working with the public. Volunteers can sit or stand for this position, but there will be some standing to open the doors.

AMERICAN RED CROSS is needing local Blood Drive volunteers to register donors, escort donors or serve food/snacks. All volunteers will be contacted approximately two weeks before each blood drive to choose their work times. Volunteers must be sociable, able to walk and stand for a 2-3 hour shift, and be responsible and trustworthy. The next blood drive will take place March 30, 31 and April 1.

HUTCHINSON ZOO is needing volunteers to help with their Mini-Farm! The Mini-Farm has llamas, dwarf goats, donkeys, a mini horse, a dwarf pony, and a mini cow. Volunteers are mostly needed for shifts on the weekends, but will be needed daily during the summer. Volunteers will help feed the animals, clean the yards, and supervise/facilitate people interacting with the animals. Volunteers must pass a background check and be available for at least one shift per week. Training will be provided before starting. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and up, or 12-16 years old may volunteer with an adult.

RENO CO. COURTHOUSE ELEVATOR OPERATORS are needed Monday through Thursday from 8-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or 2-5 p.m. Volunteers must be good natured, able to work with the public, be dependable, be able to stand for their volunteer shift, and be able to successfully operate the elevator after training.

PLUM CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRE-K ASSISTANTS are needed Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will assist the para with transitioning children from the morning daycare program to the afternoon preschool program. Volunteers will assist children with bathroom breaks, washing hands, setting down for an activity, then walking students to the preschool room and helping hang up backpacks, etc. Volunteers must be willing to follow directions and be around energetic children.

HUTCHINSON GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY is needing volunteers to ride to and from medical appointments with residents. Qualities include patience, understanding and the ability to accept and relate to people in many different physical conditions. Volunteers are also needed to be friendly visitors with residents. Volunteers are also needed to help maintain (pull weeds, water, etc.) in the Prayer Garden. Schedule is flexible. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.