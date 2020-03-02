Today’s Birthday (03/02/20). Your social star rises this year. Disciplined strategies and practices generate a team win, especially this winter, before romantic changes and summer career shifts lead you to renewed love, fun and passion. Professional breakthroughs highlight next winter. You can handle anything with help from friends.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Delegate and strategize. Maintain balance amid upheaval. Avoid snap judgments or assumptions. Edit and revise before broadcasting. Monitor news for changes. Consider words carefully.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses, especially before spending. Delays or mistakes could mess with your cash flow. Focus on basics and stay in communication. Keep promises and bargains.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep your positive attitude, despite roadblocks or delays. Accommodate another’s demands. Ask questions, even if you’re nervous. Market your ideas vigorously. Advance a personal cause.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Get productive behind closed doors. Find a private hideaway to really think. Avoid snap decisions, miscommunications or silly mistakes. Slow to consider options.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your part of a team bargain. Stay out of arguments that don’t concern you. Miscommunications come easily. Distractions abound. Shoulder your load.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Simplify plans. Don’t get yourself into debt, or trouble. Make adjustments with a professional project. Miscommunications or delays could arise. Allow for the unexpected.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate. The news could affect your route. Avoid controversy or expensive detours. Proceed with caution or risk breakage. Quietly observe and notice changes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stick to your budget, despite changes. Don’t squander savings or let cash flow slip through your fingers. Technical difficulties could arise. Manage financial obligations carefully.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise with your partner to avoid misunderstanding. Actions and words can be easily misconstrued. Slow down to make sure you’re on the same page.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — The pace could pick up. Slow to avoid missteps or accidents. Get support if needed. Prioritize your physical health. Tempers could be short. Stay cool.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Keep your compassion with someone close, despite frustrating circumstances. Old assumptions could get challenged. Avoid blurting out something you’d later regret. Prioritize love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters have your attention. Clean up a mess. Make necessary repairs or upgrades. Communication breakdowns or delays could challenge. Wait for better conditions.