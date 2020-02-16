The Volunteer Center of Reno County, a United Way Agency, is a central clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities in Reno County. Area non-profit and governmental organizations have submitted the following requests for help. To pursue one of these or one of our other many volunteer opportunities listed with THE VOLUNTEER CENTER, call 620-665-4960 or e-mail volunteercenter@hutchcc.edu.

MENNONITE FRIENDSHIP COMMUNITIES is seeking volunteers to visit and read to patients, assist residents with taking a stroll outside, and assist with craft activities. Volunteers will have a background check and TB test when starting out as a volunteer.

OUR REDEEMER EARLY LEARNING CENTER would like volunteers to help read books to children and help in the kitchen with preparing food and cleaning up after meals. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, and a background check will be completed by the agency. Volunteers are also required to have TB tests not provided by the agency. Volunteers are needed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

REGIONAL LONG-TERM CARE OMBUDSMAN is seeking volunteer Ombudsmen for Reno County. Volunteers will advocate to protect the rights, dignity, and safety of residents in long-term care facilities by making weekly visits to their assigned facility. Volunteers must complete 30 hours of training and successfully complete the screening process.

MT. HOPE ANIMAL SANCTUARY is an animal sanctuary that is needing volunteers to help with general farm help, building fences and individual areas for different species of animals, and help with marketing. Volunteers are also needed to brush, halter and lead equine. Volunteers need to be 18, have a love of animals, and have some animal experience especially if working with equine. Help is needed every day during daylight hours.

BUHLER SUNSHINE MEADOWS would benefit from Activities Assistants to assist residents with crafts, woodworking, band, delivering meals, birthday parties, exercise classes, visiting and setting up for group study, spending one on one time with residents, gardening and planting flowers, visiting with men at men's coffee, deliver mail to cottages, and other duties. Van Drivers are also needed, and volunteers must have a valid driver's license, good driving record, and be patient and friendly while driving residents to medical appointments and other outings.

GRAND STAFF MINISTRIES BOUTIQUE (Buhler) needs volunteers to help sort and wash clothing donations, help with displays, attach tags, stock the floor and help price items. They have a need from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Minimum age for volunteer positions is 15 years old.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF RENO COUNTY is seeking several individuals and families to be matched with at-risk girls and boys between the ages of 5 and 17 to serve as positive influences in their lives. Volunteers are asked to make a 6 month to 1-year commitment and meet with their little brother/sister once a week for two to four hours. Qualifications include the ability to successfully complete the application process.

SOUP KITCHEN needs volunteers to assist in the kitchen with preparing, serving, and cleaning up after meals. Volunteers must be friendly, non-judgmental, able to work with a group and able to follow directions. Volunteers are needed from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and 2-6 p.m. Saturday.