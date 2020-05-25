After COVID-19 shut down in-person learning, Kiowa County Schools cooks provided meals for any child under 18 to help families out. Board of Education memebers at USD 422 voted recently to continue providing meals for students into summer.

"USD 422 felt that there was a need in the community to continue to provide meals. It is a way that our district can support our families," said Staci Derstein, USD 422 Superintendent and PreK-5 Principal.

Staff members from the district indicated they were willing to continue making and delivering meals, which made things easier logistically. This program, which has been in place since March 25, is funded by a grant given through the United States Department of Agriculture. This grant allows every child ages 1-18 free meals.

The program will continue to run in the same format that this since its introduction. The last day meals will be served for district 422 students is Friday, June 26.

Haviland USD 474 stopped serving meals to their students on May 21.