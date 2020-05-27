The Medicine River Rodeo Company put on a rough stock event on Friday and Saturday after jumping through multiple loopholes due to COVID-19. Those who attended felt it was a huge success.

Normally, this event is a full-scale rodeo, but due to the virus, MRR decided to limit the events to lessen the number of spectators and competitors. Patrons didn’t seem to care that there was only one event on Friday night and three on Saturday night, and the stands were packe. Boistrous crowds on both nights were excited to be out of the house, interacting with others.

Shelly and Sean Barber made the trek from Haviland to Greensburg to enjoy the entertainment with their two sons, Wayne and Walker. Wayne got to join the rodeo clown in the arena to show off his mullet and dance moves on both Friday and Saturday night.

“It was so nice to finally have something to do,” said Shelly. “It felt like everyone was in good spirits and the crowd was more interactive than usual. I think everyone was glad to have a distraction.”

The competition was tough on Friday when 33 bull riders took to the chutes to try to make it to the short go on Saturday, where the top 15 bull riders competed. Nine bareback riders and 16 saddle bronc riders competed along with those bull riders. Colton Byrum from Mound City, KS took home the top spot in the bull riding event. Pretty Prairie native Blain Kaufman was the high scorer in bareback. Weston Patterson of Waverly, KS was the saddle bronc winner.

The skies were clear and the sunset was picturesque, making for a great night of entertainment put on by Medicine River Rodeo.