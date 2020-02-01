EDITOR'S NOTE: Kevin Haskin worked for The Topeka Capital-Journal from 1985-2018. He served as lead sports columnist from 2008-2018, frequently covering the Kansas City Chiefs.

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs played for football’s grand prize our family television was crammed into mahogany and called a console.

The only reference to a remote was drives we took to see Colorado relatives who cheered on perennial losers named the Broncos.

And the only watch party I’d ever heard about was after my dad received a timepiece for 25 years working at the same aircraft plant.

Now, I’ve made the same drive to the Rockies numerous times, ate pounds of nachos watching football with friends and strangers, and upgraded my TVs enough times to see living color undergo a complete makeover.

Every year for dang near a half-century my greatest certainty regarding the Super Bowl has been knowing a close friend will plunk down $25 on the coin flip coming up tails. That, AND the Chiefs won’t be a participant.

But now here we are — rejoicing in the reality that the Chiefs are playing in the, ahem, big game; spending the two-week lead-in tuning in rather than tuning out all the hype; and muttering, over and over, like zombies, “We’ve been waiting our entire lives for the Chiefs to get to the Super Bowl.’’

Regrettably, every time I hear that mixed sense of relief-slash-disbelief, I feel more and more like a brittle boomer.

Yet I am still sound enough — in mind, not body — to cut through all the chatter and pinpoint the resurgence of Kansas City football to someone who is not an X factor but rather the WOW factor, Patrick Mahomes II.

Duh.

By all means, praise anyone you want within the Chiefs organization.

Andy Reid sometimes seems as if he’s using my dad’s expired watch when it comes to clock management, yet the creativity he blends into his handling of Mahomes is superb.

Receivers understand they’re a flick away, even within narrow windows, from being targeted by their gifted passer and respond accordingly — with crisp routes, blazing speed and acrobatic twists.

Defenders realize they can take chances based on the promise that their generational, transformational, never-saw-that-coming quarterback can engineer a team to paydirt no matter where a drive begins.

See the common thread I weaved into all that? It’s Patrick Mahomes.

Duh. Squared.

Think about all the disappointment, all the frustration and all the heartache wrapped into all those seasons the Chiefs never played in the ultimate showdown, which their founder, of all people, happened to name the Super Bowl.

Now think about this …

How many times has Mahomes left you convinced the Chiefs can’t rally? How many times has Mahomes lost by a lopsided margin? How many times have you cursed Patrick Mahomes?

Here’s your answers: None, none … and I’ll even dare to suggest, though he plays quarterback, in the NFL, for the Chiefs, none.

If you don’t want to concede that Mahomes is the reason Kansas City is playing for all the super balls, then surely you agree he is Exhibit A.

But defense travels. Defense wins championships. Defense eats its vegetables.

OK, I made up that last line.

Good to remember, though, if someone at your party starts popping off about how defense rules. Throw the blowhard a grape tomato while realizing that the veggie platter has now gone untouched on Super Bowl Sunday longer than the Chiefs.

This is an organization so scared by a first-round bust at quarterback that it waited 34 years to draft a QB again in that round.

Oh, but the Chiefs got it right this time. And, they got a bargain, considering Mahomes was the 10th overall pick.

But you know that already. As much as your kid or grandkid knows it’s fashionable to wear a wickedly wide bandana, or attempt no-look throws, or dress a steak in ketchup. Heck, you might even do all that yourself this Sunday.

Why wouldn’t you?

Go crazy. This is the Chiefs. In the Super Bowl. My fingers tremble along the keyboard typing that out.

Who knew we could watch this event — “5:30 kickoff, first Sunday in February, if anyone asks,’’ Super Bowl I/IV scribe Bob Hentzen told me shortly after I hired on at The Capital-Journal — without caring at all about the commercials?

Now, you do understand, don’t you, the Chiefs could lose. The 49ers, I’m told, are resourceful, physical, and so complete their helmets are flecked with authentic mining dust.

But San Francisco doesn’t have Patrick Mahomes, who may be only 24 but he’s not fool’s gold.

His vast skills, supreme confidence and limitless potential are shaped by enthusiastic desire, wholesome humility and tireless commitment.

Win or lose Sunday, be happy the Chiefs have him. He’s not only been waiting his entire life for this very moment, he’s been planning for it.