Today’s Birthday (11/12/19). Lucrative opportunities abound this year. Growth comes through sustained, consistent communications. Profit through creativity and artistry this winter, leading you in a new educational direction. Summer adventures delight, yet they could get expensive. Keep it simple. Enjoy priceless moments with beloved people.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Reassess assets. A turning point arises over income and finances. Profitable opportunities come up over the next two weeks under the Taurus Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Meditate on dreams past and future. Some concerns are well-founded. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. Patiently navigate a change. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new health-and-fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Change direction with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Shift the direction of your research. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Start a new chapter.

(Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black’s legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to www.nancyblack.com.)