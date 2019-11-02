When Byron Stamps visited Topeka in February and hosted his Truth in Comedy show, the love and appreciation he felt from the community blew him away.

Since May, Stamps has been hosting his Truth in Comedy show, which combines storytelling, comedy and art, in Topeka bi-monthly and hopes to make it a home for the Texas-based show.

Truth in Comedy will perform its next show 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St. Tickets are $15.

The show will feature local speakers, artists and comedians, including SJ Hazim, Ashley Cain, Kyla Dawn and Ryan Ogle.

"What will happen is you will have a storyteller come up and tell a story from their life," Stamps said. "They can talk about whatever they want, the only requirement is if they are willing to be open, honest and vulnerable. Just give us the real genuine who they are, unfiltered. The stories tend to be heavy."

After each storyteller, one of the three comedians will come on stage and perform a set inspired by the previous story.

At the end of the night, the featured artist will present a triptych — a three-paneled picture — that was created based off of each individual story.

SJ Hazim, founder of Project Forward and a community advocate, will tell a story he's never told before.

"I just talked about my struggles with confidence and you know, I was never that confident of a person," Hazim said. "I was really shy, I grew up poor so I pretty much only had a pair and a half of pants so anytime during the week, you see me in the same outfit multiple times and I just talked about all of that."

Hazim said when he sent his story to Stamps what caught his attention was Hazim's work with kids literacy at the Boys and Girls Club.

"I just think that through storytelling and things like that people are able to get a lot more out of it than just saying some things where you are not actually revealing your fears, some of your struggles and triumphs," Hazim said. "They just wanted me to tell a story about some things in life that might be able to help somebody."

Hazim said he hopes the message people get from his story is that "if you live for somebody's acceptance, you'll die from their rejection."

"I hope that people can see that, even some of the most confident people in life at this point haven't always been that way," Hazim said. "Also, I hope they can see some vulnerability on some things. I think people are going to get a better picture of me, people who don't know me."

Photographer Ryan Ogle will be the first of his medium to participate in a Truth in Comedy show.

Ogle said participating in Truth in Comedy allows him to take on a challenge and expand his skill set.

His process of creating a triptych for the show started by meeting with each storyteller and learning a bit about their story, Ogle said.

"With Ashley Cain, we went out to this nature reserve she likes to go and meditate," Ogle said. "With SJ, we went up to the top of Burnett's Mound and did some stuff, and I just kind of tried to capture them in an element that they are comfortable in."

Ogle said combining storytelling, comedy and art are all good ways to convey a story well to people.

"What I'm really looking forward to is seeing Ashley and Kyla and SJ up there telling their stories, and even though I already know what they are talking about it's going to be completely different than reading it on a piece of paper and just seeing them in action telling it," Ogle said. "Based off the first (show), there's just a lot of emotion out there and honesty and from the audience's side, I noticed a lot of just acceptance and compassion and learning experience from everybody."

Stamps, a comedian, wanted to create a show that connects people and has an impact on them in a positive way.

"I just kind of kept coming back to what if people told stories, talked about real stuff that we don't talk about on a regular — the things that we should really be talking about—and then we are able to find the comedy and humor in it," Stamps said. " A lot of times in the comedy world they say tragedy is comedy. My mother had passed and I started doing a joke about the last two weeks of my mother's life and when I would do the joke, the way I set the joke up, you could really just feel the tension in the room because of the heaviness of what I was talking about and then when I finally hit them with the punchline, the laugh was so much bigger."

Stamps said he wants to make sure he's representing all stories and voices in his shows.

"I love a diverse show, like all income levels, all races, all religions — I just want to hear everybody's story because we all have a story to tell," Stamps said.

Stamps said he wants the show to be a place where people can talk about the things they "carry in silence."

"The biggest thing I hope they get is just understanding, like just understanding someone else's life and you just never know what other people are carrying or just someone else's perspective," Stamps said. "And just get a sense of empathy from people and get enjoyment as well. I want us to laugh — we are going to have a damn good time at the show but at the end of the day, I want everyone to walk away feeling like they are better for attending it and feel connected to the people that were in that room."