This week's Food Find is from Hanover's Pancake House, 1034 S. Kansas Ave.

The Berry Blend French Toast comes with two pieces of french toast sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar, and topped with a blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries.

The flavors meld together to create a sweet and tart taste.

Where: Hanover Pancake House, 1034 S Kansas Ave.

Price: $11.25