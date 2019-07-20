TOPEKA
1. Rock & Food Truck Festival
When: 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27
Where: 9th and S. Kansas Avenue
Price: Free
Enjoy a variety of musical acts from Swift Kick to House of Lords, along with 18 different food trucks. For information: bit.ly/RockFoodTrucks2019.
MANHATTAN
2. Arts in the Park
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26
Where: City Park, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Price: Free
This week’s band is The Black Jacket Symphony, which recreates albums in their entirety. For this show, the band will perform Journey’s “Escape.” For information: mhkprd.com.
TOPEKA
3. Shawnee County Fair
When: Daily, Thursday, July 25-Sunday, July 28
Where: Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Drive
Price: Free
Community concerts, competition exhibits, model trains, vendors and food trucks are just a few of the activities at this year’s fair. For information: shawneecountyfair.org.
TOPEKA
4. Metaphysical Fair
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21
Where: Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Drive
Price: $6-$8
Shop through all types of gem and crystal vendors while interacting with energy workers, intuitive readers, authors and more. For information: stormontvaileventscenter.com.
LAWRENCE
5. ‘Chasing Gods’
When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21
Where: Murphy Hall, 1530 Naismith Drive
Price: $10-$25
A new play by Paris Crayton III, “Chasing Gods” explores a family searching to love and co-exist with a matriarch whose religious devotion threatens each member's healing and growth. The family is learning to cope after a fatal act of violence. For information: kutheatre.com.
TOPEKA
6. ‘The Wizard of Oz’
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27
Where: Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th Ave.
Price: $12-$20
A ballet benefit for underserved youths in Topeka. Follow the yellow brick road to this magical presentation of a beloved Kansas classic. For information: bit.ly/KansasBalletOz2019.
ELSEWHERE
7. Jake Kloefkorn Live
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27
Where: Perry Bar and Grill, 215 E. Front St., Perry
Price: Free
Jake Kloefkorn is a Lincoln, Neb.-based country artist. He will perform a mix of classic covers and original songs. For information: bit.ly/JakeKloefkornJuly27.
TOPEKA
8. ‘People, Pride, and Promise: The Story of the Dockum Sit-In’
When: July 21-Aug. 18 during the library’s hours of operation
Where: Alice C. Sabatini Gallery inside the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th
Price: Free
This exhibit explores how early civil rights era lunch counter protests helped shape and transform the struggles for racial equality in America. For information: tscpl.org.
ELSEWHERE
9. Charro Jerry Diaz and Family
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27
Where: The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma
Price: Free
Charro Jerry Diaz and Family will give a traditional vaquero equestrian performance at the new Volland Arena next to The Volland Store. Starting at 5:30 p.m., enjoy Smokin' Willie's BBQ food truck, Mariachi Girasol de Topeka and "Law of the Saddle (II)" by Fort Worth artist Linda Blackburn on display in the gallery.
LAWRENCE
10. Harry Pawter Triwizard Tournament
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27
Where: Lucky Dog Outfitters, 1027 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
Price: $9.99
Get your dog sorted into its Hogwarts house, then face terrifying dragons, crafty mermaids and a mystical maze. Treats, photos and a Triwizard ceremony to follow. For information: bit.ly/HarryPawter2019.