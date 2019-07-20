TOPEKA

1. Rock & Food Truck Festival

When: 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: 9th and S. Kansas Avenue

Price: Free

Enjoy a variety of musical acts from Swift Kick to House of Lords, along with 18 different food trucks. For information: bit.ly/RockFoodTrucks2019.

MANHATTAN

2. Arts in the Park

When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26

Where: City Park, 1101 Poyntz Ave.

Price: Free

This week’s band is The Black Jacket Symphony, which recreates albums in their entirety. For this show, the band will perform Journey’s “Escape.” For information: mhkprd.com.

TOPEKA

3. Shawnee County Fair

When: Daily, Thursday, July 25-Sunday, July 28

Where: Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Drive

Price: Free

Community concerts, competition exhibits, model trains, vendors and food trucks are just a few of the activities at this year’s fair. For information: shawneecountyfair.org.

TOPEKA

4. Metaphysical Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Where: Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Drive

Price: $6-$8

Shop through all types of gem and crystal vendors while interacting with energy workers, intuitive readers, authors and more. For information: stormontvaileventscenter.com.

LAWRENCE

5. ‘Chasing Gods’

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Where: Murphy Hall, 1530 Naismith Drive

Price: $10-$25

A new play by Paris Crayton III, “Chasing Gods” explores a family searching to love and co-exist with a matriarch whose religious devotion threatens each member's healing and growth. The family is learning to cope after a fatal act of violence. For information: kutheatre.com.

TOPEKA

6. ‘The Wizard of Oz’

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th Ave.

Price: $12-$20

A ballet benefit for underserved youths in Topeka. Follow the yellow brick road to this magical presentation of a beloved Kansas classic. For information: bit.ly/KansasBalletOz2019.

ELSEWHERE

7. Jake Kloefkorn Live

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: Perry Bar and Grill, 215 E. Front St., Perry

Price: Free

Jake Kloefkorn is a Lincoln, Neb.-based country artist. He will perform a mix of classic covers and original songs. For information: bit.ly/JakeKloefkornJuly27.

TOPEKA

8. ‘People, Pride, and Promise: The Story of the Dockum Sit-In’

When: July 21-Aug. 18 during the library’s hours of operation

Where: Alice C. Sabatini Gallery inside the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th

Price: Free

This exhibit explores how early civil rights era lunch counter protests helped shape and transform the struggles for racial equality in America. For information: tscpl.org.

ELSEWHERE

9. Charro Jerry Diaz and Family

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma

Price: Free

Charro Jerry Diaz and Family will give a traditional vaquero equestrian performance at the new Volland Arena next to The Volland Store. Starting at 5:30 p.m., enjoy Smokin' Willie's BBQ food truck, Mariachi Girasol de Topeka and "Law of the Saddle (II)" by Fort Worth artist Linda Blackburn on display in the gallery.

LAWRENCE

10. Harry Pawter Triwizard Tournament

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: Lucky Dog Outfitters, 1027 Massachusetts St., Lawrence

Price: $9.99

Get your dog sorted into its Hogwarts house, then face terrifying dragons, crafty mermaids and a mystical maze. Treats, photos and a Triwizard ceremony to follow. For information: bit.ly/HarryPawter2019.