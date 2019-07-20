In honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 taking its expedition to the moon, the Shawnee County Fair's theme is "In a Galaxy Fair Fair Away."

During the fair this year, which takes place July 25-28 at the Stormont Vail Events Center, a program will allow fairgoers to participate in learning about space travel.

The space science program, sponsored by Christ the King Education Center, will take place Friday.

Candis Meerpohl, Kansas State research and extension 4-H youth development agent, said there will be a lot going on every day of the fair.

"I think the exhibits are the most fun things to take in," Meerpohl said. "Last year we had over 3,000 fair entries come to the fair — everything from photo to rabbits, fire arts projects to food. It's just a display of what these Shawnee County youths have been working on all year."

In addition to exhibits, a free community concert will take place Friday featuring acoustic duo Beauty and the McBeest and Rusty Rierson and the Forever Young Band. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, fairgoers can participate in the Porubsky's Pickle Eating Contest and a kids Pedal-Powered Tractor Pull, visit the Helping Hands Humane Society adoption trailer, kids activity center and the Mr. and Miss Land of Oz Pageant.

The fair will end Sunday with the 4-H talent show, rabbit agility course, 4-H king and queen announcement and the 4-H Fashion Revue.

Meerpohl said she encourages people to enter into the open class projects, which are open to anyone in Shawnee County.