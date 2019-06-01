For its next production, the Levity Players Group will perform a graduation-themed murder mystery dinner, called “Murder at Washburn University or I Graduated Magna Cum Deade.”

The mystery follows Warburton and Claire Wackenbush as they host “The Wackenbash,” a party honoring their two children who just graduated from university. A professor's tenure is denied permanently, an unusual and folksy investigator appears, and questions and laughs commence.

“ 'Magna' is a sardonic and humorous show. Great food from North Star Steakhouse and a wonderful, funny show," said Greg Marino, producer of the Levity Players Group. "Come graduate to the laughter and delicious food and cocktails of North Star, and cool off during the early summer with a great show."

The mystery will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at North Star Steakhouse, 1100 N.W. 25th St.

Tickets cost $40 and include a three-course dinner featuring a house salad, a choice of Kansas City strip, fried shrimp extraordinaire, 3S (super-sized) sizzling chicken, served with North Star’s fries and gravy, New York-style cheesecake, and complimentary soft drinks and coffee.

Call 785-354-8880 for reservations.