Hey all —

This week I am again highlighting Topeka's wonderful arts nonprofit, ARTSConnect.

You'll see the name scattered throughout this week's pages, not only because I love this organization, but simply because they're that busy once springtime picks up.

In order to fund all the beautiful murals and aspiring artists around town, ARTSConnect is in continual need of donations.

But, something I also love about this organization is even when it's asking, it always has something to give. This leads me to ARTSConnect's annual fundraiser, the Arty Party.

Each year the party has a theme, and guests receive a full night of hors d'oeuvres, drinks and participating in an interactive art project.

This year, Calvin Arsenia, a vocalist, harp-player and entertainer, will be performing for the party.

Arsenia is a Kansas City-based musician with a classically trained voice. He dances between indie, jazz and electronic music while harmonizing unique arrangements with his team of performers.

For a quick taste of his style, look up "Toxic by Calvin Arsenia (Britney Spears Cover)" on YouTube. Like his website suggests, I was enchanted by his mystical sound and completely enamored by his take on the classic pop hit.

The Arty Party will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Dillon House, 404 S.W. 9th St. Individual tickets cost $45, but with a recurring donation of $10 or more, tickets are reduced to $25 per person.

VIP options are also available. Contact Sarah Fizell at ARTSConnect for more information.