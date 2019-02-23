Q: Hi Ed: We're planning our first home with a private master bathroom. We will mostly use the shower stall, but also want a separate bath. Can you suggest a tub that is perfect for the few times we'll be able to relax in the bathroom?

— Sally, Illinois

A: If you want a bathtub that's attractive and easy to soak in for extended periods, check out a cube tub.

Cube tubs are often called soaking tubs, but get their name because they're usually shaped like a cube. They are wide, deep and perfectly square baths with built-in seats. The user sits upright in the tub for a deep soak (like a hot tub) and can watch TV or have a beverage while soaking.

The good news is you can even add massage jets, tub heaters, lights and air bubbles. The bad news is you may only be able to use it on weekends because once you hop in you won't want to get out.

Q: Hi Ed: We just purchased a new refrigerator with a filtered automatic ice maker. Now I would like my kitchen sink water to be filtered. I don't want to change or alter the kitchen faucet. Is it possible to add a filter to our existing faucet?

— Don, Kansas

A: If you want to filter the water for your existing kitchen faucet, there is a setup called an inline faucet filter. Usually this type of filter can be set up inside the cabinet directly under the kitchen sink.

These special water filters are small wall-mounted cartridge filters that can easily be changed on a regular basis. Also, most filters of this type are connected only to the cold water feed line of the kitchen faucet.

Different filter options are available, including double cartridge systems, to make filling up your travel water bottle a pure joy.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate.