It’s an amazing sound. The field-wide rustle of golden wheat bending in the wind, dry and rasping.

The whole plants sing like they are alive, even as they are, in fact, dying. The stems and leaves of the wheat stalks are waving and whispering; the heads sound both hollow, from the space opened up as the chaff dried, and full, as the kernels are tight and dense.

Even though I didn’t grow up actually on a farm, it’s a song that strikes a chord deep within me — the sound of harvest. When I’m standing in a field itself, surrounded by acres of goldening wheat on the cusp of harvest, it becomes one of the richest sounds I’ve ever heard.

And I don’t mean rich as in monetary gain; unfortunately or fortunately, we don’t do enough wheat for it to be super helpful in that regard. But that means my perception of this quiet yet strong rustle isn’t colored by much other than the thrill and satisfaction of harvest.

And when I say "we"...I do mean "they." As in, Brian and his dad and their coworkers. I literally do nothing with harvest besides shuttle kids and drinks to the field as necessary and available.

Because while I didn’t exactly grow up on a farm or in tune with all of the implications of harvest, my uncle farmed crops all along the red-dirt road my family lived down. I got to be one of those kids that clambered up the combine’s ladder-steps and settled onto the training seat, when the air was filled with dust, chaff, and excitement. What special memories I have of riding with my uncle, down one pass and back up the next, over and over again. Whether it was cotton or wheat or corn, it was always with some sense of awe that I watched the crops transform from plant to product right in front of my eyes.

So the sounds and vibes of harvesttime get me excited. I have a very naive, happy-go-lucky love of it, because like I said, I don’t do any of the work. But it’s not hard to feel and share the contagion of harvest thrill in the air.

I also don’t have allergies, so harvest air is much better to me than it is to some of you.

I’ve been considering a lot about how to amplify the harvest party feeling for our farm, especially looking forward to when we can bring kids into the annual celebration. There are not currently a lot of special events attached to the Miller Dairy wheat harvest, so it leaves options wide open for when Prairie Dairy, Brian and I, start doing more. Our wheat only takes a few days, but harvest still feels like a big deal.

Brian didn’t get to operate the combine at all last year, since he was recovering from surgery on the couch instead of working in the field. He was ready to get out there this year.

I know some families pack up a festive spread to bring out to the field, picnicking in style. I think this is one of the most lovely, epic ideas I’ve ever heard (and enjoyed), and I also think it’s a lot of work and not the way Brian wants to operate. He just wants a sandwich and a cold drink in the combine, or to eat when he comes home at night to air conditioning.

So what can I do?

Ice cream. I can make ice cream! What’s always at a party? What’s cold and refreshing? What’s a dairy farmer’s favorite thing?

It’s ice cream. Harvest is now officially a party.

Fresh Lemon Frozen Yogurt

I have a strange dislike of almost all things lemon besides lemon in my water — and besides this shockingly tasty lemon froyo. It is truly the happiest combo of sweet and tart, rich and refreshing. It is one of Brian’s two very most favoritest ice creams; I just asked if he liked this or my browned butter one better, and he seemed offended at the idea of choosing between them (he used phrases like "otherworldly" and "utterly satisfying" to describe them both). We like/LOVE this as is, or with sauced blueberries swirled through.

Prep tips: Homemade yogurt really shines here, since that sour tang complements the lemon, but storebought is also great. We have a frozen-bowl style of ice cream churner, whose only downfall is that it makes small batches. I encourage doubling or even tripling the recipe as your churner allows! This is the slightly condensed version of the recipe I use; let me know if you want the full version.

1 ¼ c whole milk

1 c cream

¾ c sugar

dash salt

2 lemons

2 T cornstarch

1 c plain greek yogurt

Heat 1 cup milk, cream, sugar, and salt in a large saucepan to a simmer.

Meanwhile, zest lemons with vegetable peeler in large strips; add zest to saucepan. Juice lemons and set juice aside.

Whisk cornstarch with remaining ¼ c milk, then whisk into simmering milk mixture. Cook and stir until it has thickened slightly, then remove from heat and let cool. Thoroughly whisk in yogurt and lemon juice.

Chill completely, then strain out lemon zest pieces. Churn in an ice cream maker.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com