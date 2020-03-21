TOPEKA

1. Take and Make Floral Kits

Where: Red Door Home Store, 2131 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive

Price: $45

This take-home floral kit includes florals, floral foam, moss, a basket and ribbon. For more information: bit.ly/391U8Oe.

TOPEKA

2. Bringing the Zoo to You

Where: Topeka Zoo’s Facebook page

Price: Free

The Topeka Zoo will post daily live Facebook videos of its animals. Each day will feature a different animal. For more information: bit.ly/3a2dUuc.

TOPEKA

3. Pottery to Go

Where: Potwin Pottery, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place

Price: $15-$25

Pottery kits include four glazes, brushes and pottery pieces. Those who purchase kits may bring them back to the store to have them fired. For more information: bit.ly/38UQmGl.

TOPEKA

4. Discovery at Home

Where: Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Facebook page

Price: Free

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will post Facebook videos that show an activity kids can do from home. For more information: bit.ly/2TXNlkt.

TOPEKA

5. Painting Kits

Where: Paper June, 927 N. Kansas Ave.

Price: $9.50-$38

These take home painting kits include an 8-by-10 canvas, removable vinyl stencil, paint brush, sponge, paint palette paper and six pots of acrylic paint. Kits are available via curbside pickup or delivery within a 5-mile radius of Paper June. For more information: bit.ly/3a3paqk.

TOPEKA

6. Topeka Yoga Network

Where: Zoom (link can be found on Topeka Yoga Network Facebook page)

When: 11:30 a.m. every Saturday

Price: $7

In lieu of yoga at Norsemen Brewing Company, the Topeka Yoga Network will host a yoga class that can be done from the comfort of your home. For more information: bit.ly/3dgtswp.

TOPEKA

7. Museum from Home

When: Every Thursday

Where: Mulvane Art Museum’s Facebook page

Price: Free

The Mulvane Art Museum will be sharing a Throwback Thursday video featuring works from its permanent collection. For more information: bit.ly/2WCC76q.

TOPEKA

8. The Yoga Room

When: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday

Where: The Yoga Room’s Facebook page

The Yoga Room will host yoga classes that can be done from home. For more information: bit.ly/2QzfkVn.

TOPEKA

9. Local Color Project

Where: ArtsTopeka.org

Price: Free; donations welcome

Local artists submit painting and color sheets or sheet music to ArtsConnect, which in turn will put the submissions on its website for people to download. For more information: bit.ly/3diCmcY.

TOPEKA

10. GreatLife Workouts

When: noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday

GreatLife will post workout videos three days a week on its Facebook page. For more information: bit.ly/3bfuzL0.