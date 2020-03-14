Sunday 15

VFW Post 1432 Riders' Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to noon, 1108 W. Crawford. $8; all you can eat. Public welcome.

Open Gaming: 1-6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Youth and teens. No registration required. 825-4624.

Salina School Board Community Meeting/Listening Session in Spanish: 1:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 118 N. Ninth. Open to the public. 309-4727, deborah.howard@usd305.com.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 5:30 p.m., mini bingo, regular bingo at 6:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6, 1108 W. Crawford.

ABILENE — Bingo: 6 p.m., Abilene Elks Club, 417 N.W. Fourth.

MORGANVILLE — St. Patrick's Day Concert: 4 p.m., Morganville School, 307 Main. Featuring middle school dance team. Handicap accessible. Tickets, $8 per person or $18 per family, available from musicians, from Mayo's Department Store or at www.kansasmusic.net. 785-926-4725, baclark@twinvalley.net.

NILES — Potluck Dinner: 6 p.m., Niles Community Center, 2517 Arrowhead. Everyone invited for dinner and bingo. Will collect canned goods for Ottawa County Food Bank. Sponsored by Niles Senior Citizens.

Monday 16

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 145-B S. Santa Fe. Free service to persons with low to moderate household income. www.unitedwaysalina.org/vita, 785-827-1312 or 785-829-8135.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Salina USD 305 Equity Council meeting: 5:30 p.m., Salina West Education Center, 501 W. Cloud. Open to the public. 309-4727, deborah.howard@usd305.com.

Gold Street Riders, Salina Chapter of Christian Motorcyclists Association: 6 p.m. meal, 7 p.m. meeting, Perkins, 3050 Riffel.

Silver Needles Quilt Guild monthly meeting: 6 p.m. board meeting, 6:30 p.m., social time, meeting at 7, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia. Public welcome.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.

Community Learning and Skills Sharing (CLASS)

Classes are taught by community members and require pre-enrollment and payment of fee. Register online or in person, at www.salina.coursestorm.com, at McKenzie Center, 308 W. Elm, or by calling 785-825-4624, ext. 218.

Distilling Lavender Essential Oil 101: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, Prairie Lavender Farm, 69 Alpine Ridge, Bennington. Fee, $25; register by March 18.

The Accelerating Expanding Universe: Dark Matter, Dark Energy and Einstein's Cosmological Constant, or Why Jim Peebles was Awarded Half of the 2019 Physics Nobel Prize. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Fee, free; register by March 23.

Local Media Bootcamp: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, Salina Media Connection, 215 N. Ninth. Fee, free; register by March 25.

Wooden Bunny: 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, Blue Barn Door Studio, 3832 E. Country Club. Fee, $35.

Yoga Moves, Spring Series 2: Begins at 6 p.m. Monday, March 30, and runs for five weeks, Webster Conference Center, 2601 N. Ohio. Fee, $30; register by March 27.

Spring Chess: Begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, and runs for six weeks, McKenzie Center. Fee, $30; register by March 28.