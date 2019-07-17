Lynn Shelton unsheathes a ramshackle portrait of a deeply divided nation in her wonderfully quirky “Sword of Trust.” It’s a bit of a departure for the director, whose oddball romantic couplings in films like “Humpday,” “Your Sister’s Sister” and “Outside In” cede to a larger world view of the sorry state of truth and trust in Donald Trump’s America.



By believing in “the B.S., we begin to erode away the real truth,” says her chief protagonist, Mel, superbly played by funnyman podcaster Marc Maron. It’s a simple statement of what used to be known as “fact” in the pre-Kellyanne Conway days of “alternative facts.” But now, it’s downright scary what’s been done to veracity via a plethora of online conspiracy sites and Russian bots. For this hugely enjoyable satire’s purpose, we’re talking Civil War truthers. But it could be an array of “crazies” out there from flat-Earthers to the age-old “who killed the Kennedys” cabals.



Naturally, Shelton pokes fun at them, effectively so. But she also leavens the laughs with some pretty sobering insights into why people need to believe what they want, damn the facts. What begins like a cable-access version of “Antiques Roadshow,” Maron’s curmudgeonly pawn shop-owner, Mel, is approached by two women armed with a well-preserved sword cloaked in the legend of proof the South won the War Between the States. It’s accompanied by a rambling, schizo letter of authenticity claiming the saber was presented to Gen. Robert E. Lee by his counterpart from the “army of Northern aggressors” after the bloody Battle of Chickapoo, Chickenfoot, Chickenfist (take your pick; it keeps changing throughout the movie) in which the loss of 30,000 soldiers necessitated the Union’s surrender.



At first, Mel offers the women, Cynthia (Jillian Bell) and Mary (Michaela Watkins), a few hundred bucks. Then, Mel’s man-child assistant, Nathaniel (Jon Bass), comes across a “truther” website offering thousands of dollars for Civil War relics deemed proof the South won the war. Bingo! Soon the intrepid quartet is being whisked off to a redneck compound deep in the Alabama countryside where a goofy-scary guy aptly named Kingpin (Dan Bakkedahl) is offering $40,000 for the sword.



The zany shenanigans that ensue are best left up to you to experience for yourself. But the plot is not the point. What Lynn - and her terrific collection of improvisational actors - is up to is something deeper in exploring divides sharper than any sword. This includes the now-routine tropes of “deep state,” Eastern Jews and Abraham Lincoln’s affliction with Marfan syndrome.



Like kids in a candy store, Shelton’s quick-witted actors feed off the outline of a story she concocted with Mike O’Brien and let fly with whatever comes to their sharp minds. It’s thrilling to watch the creativity being unshackled. True, there are times when the exchanges teeter toward silliness, but mostly, what’s being said feels authentic, at times heartrendingly so.



Like when the core four finds themselves locked in the back of a windowless van headed to who knows where and a fate of who knows what. Suddenly, the conversation turns to relationships - first how Mary and Cynthia became a couple, and then how Mel met his great love, Dee (Shelton in an outstanding cameo), and how addictions drove them so far apart that Mel lost all faith in her.



As Mel spills the beans, Shelton keeps the camera tight on Maron’s crinkled, immensely expressive face while his eyes begin to water and his shield of sarcasm yields to “truths” about himself, facts he wishes he could change just like the Civil War junkies they’re about to meet are endeavoring.



Even more haunting are the silences, particularly when Shelton’s Dee wanders into Mel’s shop looking to borrow money for what he believes is her next fix. For extended periods, Maron’s eyes do all the acting, telling us everything we need to know about how much Mel loves Dee and how little trust he has left in her. It’s powerful stuff, matched by the movie’s effective use of macabre humor, particularly when Mel and the gang finally come face to face with the menacing Kingpin.



Even at a brisk 85 minutes, “Sword of Trust” can’t help but meander at times, but we never lose contact with Shelton’s probing themes about the erosion of truth and trust in a time in which both threaten to become extinct. In the end, we’re left to ask ourselves if we’re willing to let them go in favor of believing what we want to believe. And if so, what do we have left to believe in? Yes, it’s deep, but it’s also funny, enlightening and giddy, as we laugh while fighting an unignorable urge to cry.



“Sword of Trust”

Cast includes Marc Maron, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass and Machaela Watkins.

(R for language throughout.)

Grade: B+