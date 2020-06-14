EDGERTON—Dot’s Pretzels, LLC has selected Logistics Park Kansas City in Edgerton, Kansas for their new manufacturing facility. The premiere pretzel brand in North America plans to begin operations later this year in the new facility that will increase Dot's production capacity to meet the ever-increasing national demand for their signature snacks.

"We are making significant investments in our technology at the new facility to keep the company on an aggressive growth trajectory," said Randy Johnson, CEO of Dot's Pretzels. "Not only will we be able to produce more pretzels but do so with greater consistency and ability to expand our product lines."

Dot’s Pretzels purchased a 186,107 square-foot building at 32180 W.191st Street, as part of a deal with Copaken-Brooks. The new facility will be the largest manufacturing plant for Dot’s Pretzels. The company is investing $15 million and creating 22new jobs. Career opportunities will be available in maintenance, machine operation and quality assurance roles, starting this summer. Interested candidates can visit the Careers tab at www.dotspretzels.com.

“We are so pleased to see Dot’s Pretzels’ plan for growth in Edgerton, and proud that Dot’s is making Kansas home to its largest facility in the nation,” Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “To help with Dot’s planned expansion, Commerce worked with our partners at KCADC, Evergy, ElevateEdgerton! and the City of Edgerton every step of the way. Collaborations like this are absolutely critical to helping Kansas companies grow.”