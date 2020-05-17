As the U.S. COVID-19 health crisis continues, many of us find ourselves at home with extra time to spare. Because of severe storms, fires and burglaries, as well as smaller household catastrophes like flood damage, Kansans should take this time to make a list of their homes’ contents.

Imagine the trauma such events can cause, multiplied by the stress of having your insurance company tell you to list everything that was lost or damaged including the amount you paid for it.

Odds are that you will forget many items in the confusion of the moment and cheat yourself out of the proper settlement that is due to you. That is why your Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to underscore the importance of tackling this chore during the calm before the storm. The current spring-cleaning season is the perfect time to catalog your belongings.

What your list should consist of

A home inventory list will need to be a complete record of everything in every room of your house or apartment. Here is what it ideally would contain:

 A visual record of each room’s content, either photos or a video will do.

 A list of the items.

 How much you paid for each item and where it was purchased.

 Receipts or cancelled checks if available.

 Brand, model number and serial number whenever possible.

 Incidental belongings like clothes and shoes.

 Contents of attics and basements, garages and storage sheds are important as well. Seasonal items like Christmas decorations and rarely used items like tools should not be overlooked.

Tips for creating your list

An old-fashioned pencil and paper with a camera can still work but other efficient means of making your home inventory list are available and may be preferred by many consumers.

Check with your insurance company to see what aids they have for your list making. Most now have online tools that walk you through the inventory process and allows you to share the information with your agent.

Using a digital method of inventory can save you from having file boxes full of photos, receipts and instruction manuals. Many home inventory apps are available that allow you to input your items’ details, such as a receipt copy, a picture, description, how much it’s worth, how much you paid and where you purchased the item.

Reliable storage for your list is especially important. A digital list can be saved on the cloud or on a digital storage device like a disc or a thumb drive, and stored away from your home for added security. Consider saving it in a safe deposit box, at your place of work or at a friend or relative’s home.

Remember that the same catastrophe like a fire or a tornado that destroys your home may also destroy the list that’s stored in your home.

The home inventory chore can seem daunting. It is a vitally important endeavor, however, and one that consumers in Kansas should move to the front burner. If catastrophe strikes, don’t compound your woes by letting your ill preparedness cheat you out of the compensation you deserve. If you have questions about creating your home inventory, contact your Better Business Bureau at (800) 856-2417 or visit our website at bbb.org.