Central National Bank announced the promotion of Miranda Tabor to field manager.

Tabor, a Fort Hays State University alumna, will be managing the Salina market in this new role.

“I am thrilled to transition to the role of field manager for Central National Bank and look forward to meeting and working with more of our wonderful customers in Salina," Tabor said.

Tabor, who is the co-treasurer for the Salina Innovation Foundation and a volunteer with Visit Salina, said she is looking forward to finding more ways to volunteer in the community.

“I’m weighing my options and looking for a volunteer opportunity at an organization that I feel confident I can devote time and energy to, in addition to making sure my talents are a benefit to the organization,” said Tabor.

John Legg, Central National Bank regional manager has worked with Tabor for four years and said she is a wonderful asset to the company.

“She can answer any question thrown at her and is considered an expert when it comes to our accounts and services,” Legg said. “She’s proven, over time, that she has what it takes to manage a team and to represent our customers well.“