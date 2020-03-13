Robin Waddle, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Pratt, Kansas, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customers experience under the Amercian Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

“At American Family Insurance, we understand our customers deserve an exceptional and consistently outstanding experience day in and day out, and our agency owners are on the front lines, honoring that commitment,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. “The select group of agency owners who have attained the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, consistently provided that outstanding experience and service that makes them clearly stand out among other insurance providers.”

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.

Waddle has been an agency owner for American Family since July 2015. Her agency office is located at 305 S. Main St. Pratt, Kansas.