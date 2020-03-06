Effective March 2, Eck Services in Pratt has reached an agreement to purchase Adam’s Electric Inc.

“We are excited to expand our operations while continuing to take care of Adam’s existing customers. Adam’s has been a bellwether service provider in Pratt for a lot of years. This purchase enhances Eck’s ability to continue to grow and provide the highest quality services to the Pratt area,” said Travis Eck, president of Eck Services.

“There was much thought, care and preparation that went into the agreement. Adam’s has a strong customer base and an excellent reputation. We are excited to provide continued support and services to our clients through Eck’s purchase of Adam’s,” said Bob Blasi, owner of Adam’s Electric.

The plan to make the purchase was partly Eck’s idea and Blasi’s idea. Eck said he and Blasi came together and had been working on the details of the purchase for about four months.

Blasi said he started in the business when he was 6-years-old and worked for Virgil Hoffman. Blasi, now 60, said that the time was right for him to step aside from ownership. He will continue as an employee but not have the pressure of being the owner.

Eck said the change is effectively immediately. They will be moving out of their current facility and moving into the current Adam’s building. Eck is also taking over Adam’s Electric operations in Wichita where Eck also has a facility. The Wichita Adam’s will be moving to the Eck facility.

Eck said the change in ownership will not result in any change in Adam’s staff.

“All the people employed by Adam’s will continue to be employed by Eck,” Eck said.

The change over in ownership is being done this week because this is a slow time of the year for the business and it will allow them to complete the transition before the summer increase in business.

The change will result in 20 employees in Pratt and just over 30 for a total of 54 employees.

Eck Services is locally owned and operated. They have offices in Pratt, Kingman and recently opened an office in Wichita.

They were established in 2005 and offer the highest quality AC, plumbing, heating, electrical and plumbing maintenance, repair, replacement and installation as well as emergency services. Eck’s purchase of Adam’s ensures continued service and support for all their customers as well as enabling them to easily access a variety of other services.