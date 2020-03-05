Area farm producers attended an open house, ribbon-cutting event Thursday for KanEquip, which took over the Pratt Case IH dealership last year. The event was offered as a thank you to the patrons of the new company.

Continuing their goal to provide top quality products and service for area producers, owners and employees of KanEquip showed their appreciation with fajitas from El Dos De Oros and several door prizes for those in attendance. Rodney Walker, Pratt manager, said besides Case and IH equipment, the company also carries New Holland at all KanEquip locations, plus some short-line equipment such as Stihl product.

Pratt is one of 13 KanEquip locations in Kansas. There is also one in Nebraska. The Pratt facility has nine employees and the entire company employees 287, said Doug Loewen, KanEquip Region Manager.

Loewen said KanEquip decided to purchase the Pratt dealership in response to the industry tendency that larger dealerships are needed because there is strength and stability in numbers. Getting the Pratt facility was a great opportunity for KanEquip.

Pratt KanEquip has grown and new technicians have been added to the staff plus Kevin Banks has been hired for the sales department. The JCB line is also a recent addition to the product line. They have also expanded their parts department and have upgraded their technology.

Walker said they have had positive feedback on their product and service.

Pratt KanEquip is located at 2601 East First Street in Pratt. They are the Case IH dealer for farm and construction equipment. They sell and service new and used tractors, combines, swathers, round and square balers, skid steers, precision farm equipment as well as offering a full line of parts and a service department.