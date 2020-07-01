GREAT BEND - James Keith Romine, 86, passed away June 30, 2020, at the University Of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus. He was born July 28, 1933, at Harveyville, Kan., to Clair & Mable (Fee) Romine. He married Rita Strobel on October 15, 1955, at Great Bend. She survives.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, James was a farmer. He was a member of Prince of Peace St. Patrick Catholic Church, the VFW Post #3111, and American Legion #180. He was on the Board of Directors for the Great Bend Coop for 8 years. James enjoyed hunting, playing cards, and especially enjoyed being with his family.

Survivors include, his wife Rita Romine of the home; two sons, Kent Romine and wife Valerie, and Kevin Romine and wife Tammy, all of Great Bend; two daughters, Renee Schneweis and husband Paul of Great Bend, and Marita Walls and husband Dan of Elkhart; a brother, Gene Romine of Independence, Mo.; a sister, Etta May Stratton of Dallas, Tex.; eight grandchildren, Melissa, Ashley, Jessica, Kirk, James, Lindsey, Chad and Ryan; six great grandchildren, Trace, Grace, Teegan, Hayden, Raquel and Owen; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clair and Mable Romine; a brother, Dale Romine; and a sister, Wilma Rodda.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Vigil service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Pastor Terrance Klein presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic School, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

