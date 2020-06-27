Nathan Bennett, 44, of Hutchinson, died May 21, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at First Southern Baptist Church, 1201 E. 23rd, with Dr. Roy Jaye officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Nathan Bennett

