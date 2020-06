GRAVOIS MILLS, MO - Diana Kathleen Deal, 72, of Gravois Mills, Missouri died Thursday, January 2, 2020. Graveside service: 11 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Memorials: American Heart Association or American Cancer Society c/o Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

Diana K. Deal

