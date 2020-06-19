Frank 'Butch' Sturgeon

Pratt -- Frank 'Butch' Orgal Sturgeon, 57, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born April 5, 1963 in Medicine Lodge to Warren and Phyllis (Keller) Sturgeon.

Frank graduated from Greensburg High School in 1981. He worked for Farmers Spraying Service Inc. as a salesperson. He was a member of Elks, Kansas Agricultural Aviation Association and National Agricultural Aviation Association. He enjoyed boating, riding RZR's in the dunes, attending his son's school functions and telling dad jokes.



He is survived by his sons, Tyson (Traci Slief) Sturgeon and Thomas Sturgeon both of Pratt; daughter, Savannah McCrea of Pratt; stepdaughter, Nichole Spease of Pratt; father, Warren Sturgeon of Pratt; brother, Tony (Michelle) Sturgeon of Haviland; and nephew, Benjamin Sturgeon of Haviland.



Frank is preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Sturgeon.



Visitation will be Monday 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd, Pratt. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Larrison Mortuary. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery, Sun City.



Memorials may be made to Thomas Sturgeon Education Fund in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.