Ruth J. Maxfield, 78, of Hutchinson, died June 17, 2020, at her home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Countryside Baptist Church. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary. Full obituary will be in Sunday's paper. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

