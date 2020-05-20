Michael Kimball

Michael Wayne Kimball, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away May 19, 2020, at Reflection Living in Hutchinson, eldest son of Wayne Kimball and Donna Nelson.

Survivors include: a son, Bradley Kimball, Iowa; granddaughter, Bobblie Wallis, Oklahoma.; five brothers and six sisters.

Proceeding him are step-mother Bette Kimball; sister, Margery Kimball and brother David Rasler.

No services are scheduled.

