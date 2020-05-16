PRETTY PRAIRIE - Gail Ann Thomas, 61, of Pretty Prairie, passed away May 9, 2020, at Prairie Sunset Home in Pretty Prairie, Kansas. The daughter of Glen and Josiephine Thomas, she was born on July 19, 1958 in Martinez, California.

Gail Ann Thomas

She was a retired Certified Nurses Aide at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Hutchinson, Kansas. She loved her job and she was genuinely loved by the residents she cared for. She loved to draw, and known as an excellent cook by her family.

Survivors include: her mother, one son, Jeremiah Shaw; one daughter, Crystal Magyar; two stepdaughters, Maureen Dowsey, Colleen Bishop; two brothers, Jack Thomas, Jay Ryan; seven grandchildren, Carter, Bauer, Porter, Chelsea, Cameron, Hayden, and Haylea. She was preceded in death by her father, two brothers, David and Steven; one sister, Carol; two husbands, Wayne Bishop and Amos Swepston.

Per her request cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

