James A. Isaac, M.D., F.A.A.N., of Hutchinson, died May 3, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was born September 3, 1953, in Kansas City, KS, to Dr. Charles Arnold and Dr. Anita Mae (Landrum) Isaac.

Dr. Isaac graduated from Newton High School in 1971, Kansas University in 1976, and the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1983. After two years of internal medicine at UMKC, he completed a neurology residency at the University of Kansas. His career as a neurologist spanned over 31 years. Dr. Isaac was board certified in neurology and further subspecialized in electrodiagnostic medicine and stroke. He practiced at Halstead's Hertzler Clinic 1989-2000 before working at the Hutchinson Clinic for 20 years. In Wichita, he oversaw the Muscular Dystrophy Clinic and the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Clinic. Known for soft-spoken thoughtfulness, he devoted himself to his patients and colleagues. Dr. Isaac loved his family, hiking and traveling, especially to the Rockies.

On June 4, 1977, he married Susan Timmer from Chicago, IL.

Dr. Isaac is survived by: his wife Susan of 43 years; sons Richard, Gregory and Kevin; sister Carol Isaac and partner Carrie Lindblad; sister Amy Isaac-Scott and husband Dalton; and stepmother Marty Isaac.

He was preceded in death by his father Dr. Charles Isaac, mother Dr. Anita Isaac and sister Dr. Kathryn Isaac.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online or in care of Elliott Mortuary (1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501) to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy https://rmconservancy.org/join-or-give/donate/, Kansas Public Radio, Kansas Public Television-KPTS Channel 8 or Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County.

The family invites friends and former patients to leave condolences and memories in cards or online at www.elliottmortuary.com.

