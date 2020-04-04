KINGMAN -- NANCY JO WILSON (DAVIS) 74 Left this life to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020. Nancy was born in Wichita, KS to Joyce Crumett and Jay Davis. She married Gary Lynn Wilson on June 18, 1966 and the following year graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing. Gary and Nancy moved from the Cheney area to Kingman in 1975 where Nancy worked for Kingman Community Hospital from 1981 -2010. During her 29 years of service at the community hospital, Nancy initiated the development and oversight of the Oncology and Cardiac Rehabilitation programs for the community and hospital. Nancy was a member of the United Methodist Church of Kingman where she taught Sunday School, oversaw bible school, was a Methodist Youth Fellowship leader, and active in women's church guild. After retirement, Nancy loved spending time with friends, family, grandchildren, and cooking for Kingman Share the Love organization.

NANCY JO WILSON

KINGMAN -- NANCY JO WILSON (DAVIS) 74 Left this life to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020. Nancy was born in Wichita, KS to Joyce Crumett and Jay Davis. She married Gary Lynn Wilson on June 18, 1966 and the following year graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing. Gary and Nancy moved from the Cheney area to Kingman in 1975 where Nancy worked for Kingman Community Hospital from 1981 -2010. During her 29 years of service at the community hospital, Nancy initiated the development and oversight of the Oncology and Cardiac Rehabilitation programs for the community and hospital. Nancy was a member of the United Methodist Church of Kingman where she taught Sunday School, oversaw bible school, was a Methodist Youth Fellowship leader, and active in women's church guild. After retirement, Nancy loved spending time with friends, family, grandchildren, and cooking for Kingman Share the Love organization.

Nancy is survived by her husband Gary of Kingman, children Tracy Wilson of Wichita, Lynn and wife Diane Wilson of Kingman, Lori and husband Bryan Mize of Land O Lakes, FL, Denise and husband Allen Goff of Dodge City. Grandchildren Saige (Mize) with husband Carlos Rodriquez of Wesley Chapel, FL. , Nathan Wilson of Haven, KS, Kelsey Wilson of Kingman, KS, Ashton Mize of Land O Lakes, FL, Quintz Goff of Dodge City KS, and Evan Wilson of Kingman.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday at the Livingston Funeral Home. With current health concerns in mind funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the Fairview Cemetery, Cheney.

Memorials may be made with Share the Love in care of the funeral home.

