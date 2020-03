Meade -- age 84, died Wed, March 18, 2020, at the Meade District Hospital.

Richard H. Blehm

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Sun, March 22, 2020, at St John Lutheran Church, Meade. In accordance to his requests, cremation has taken place.